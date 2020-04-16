Global Almond Flour Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Almond Flour market.

Almond flour is produced from ground sweet almonds and further, it is processed in different forms as per its application in food and beverage industry. Almond flour is produced in form of extra fine blanched or in fine natural form. Almond flour is rich the source of vitamins including vitamin E, vitamin B, vitamin A, minerals, omega fatty acids and protein and others.

Key drivers influencing the demand for almond flour in the global is from increasing demand among chocolate and candy manufacturers and in bakery products where it has wide application in pastries, cakes, cookies, and other baked products. Further, the demand for almond flour is also increasing in food cuisines to add flavor and nutritional content. On the other side, the demand for almond flour is also rising among cosmetic manufacturers, as it is widely used in skin care products such as cream, lotion, and others. Furthermore, almond flour is also available as gluten-free flour and also used for the household purpose. Increasing urban population, increase in standard of living and changing lifestyle are some other factors driving the demand for almond flour in the global market as a nowadays consumers are more conscious towards products containing natural ingredient and offers varied health benefits.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Almond Flour

Blanched Almond Flour

Others

Segment by Application

Bakery

Chocolate and Confectionery

Cosmetic

Others

