Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Report 2020: Research 2020 Size, Status and Forecast 2023: By Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market share and Growth Rate

Aluminum curtain walls are used in several types of residential and commercial buildings to resist air and water infiltration, support its own dead load weight forces, withstand wind loads, and others.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Aluminum Curtain Walls will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Aluminum Curtain Walls market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Aluminum Curtain Walls market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Stick-built

Semi-unitized

Segmentation by application:

Commercial

Residential

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Alumil

Aluplex

Alutech

EFCO

Enclos

GUTMANN

HansenGroup

Heroal

HUECK

Permasteelisa

Kalwall

Kawneer

National Enclosure

Ponzioaluminium

RAICO

Reynaers

Sapa Building Systems

Schüco International

Skansa

Trimo

Tubelite

YKK AP

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aluminum Curtain Walls market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Aluminum Curtain Walls market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aluminum Curtain Walls players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aluminum Curtain Walls with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Aluminum Curtain Walls submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Aluminum Curtain Walls Segment by Type

2.2.1 Stick-built

2.2.2 Semi-unitized

2.2.3 Unitized

2.3 Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Aluminum Curtain Walls Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Residential

2.5 Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls by Players

3.1 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Aluminum Curtain Walls by Regions

4.1 Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Aluminum Curtain Walls by Countries

7.2 Europe Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Aluminum Curtain Walls by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Forecast

10.1 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Aluminum Curtain Walls Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Alumil

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Aluminum Curtain Walls Product Offered

11.1.3 Alumil Aluminum Curtain Walls Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Alumil News

11.2 Aluplex

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Aluminum Curtain Walls Product Offered

11.2.3 Aluplex Aluminum Curtain Walls Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Aluplex News

11.3 Alutech

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Aluminum Curtain Walls Product Offered

11.3.3 Alutech Aluminum Curtain Walls Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Alutech News

11.4 EFCO

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Aluminum Curtain Walls Product Offered

11.4.3 EFCO Aluminum Curtain Walls Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 EFCO News

11.5 Enclos

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Aluminum Curtain Walls Product Offered

11.5.3 Enclos Aluminum Curtain Walls Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Enclos News

11.6 GUTMANN

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Aluminum Curtain Walls Product Offered

11.6.3 GUTMANN Aluminum Curtain Walls Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 GUTMANN News

11.7 HansenGroup

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Aluminum Curtain Walls Product Offered

11.7.3 HansenGroup Aluminum Curtain Walls Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 HansenGroup News

11.8 Heroal

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Aluminum Curtain Walls Product Offered

11.8.3 Heroal Aluminum Curtain Walls Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Heroal News

11.9 HUECK

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Aluminum Curtain Walls Product Offered

11.9.3 HUECK Aluminum Curtain Walls Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 HUECK News

11.10 Permasteelisa

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Aluminum Curtain Walls Product Offered

11.10.3 Permasteelisa Aluminum Curtain Walls Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Permasteelisa News

11.11 Kalwall

11.12 Kawneer

11.13 National Enclosure

11.14 Ponzioaluminium

11.15 RAICO

11.16 Reynaers

11.17 Sapa Building Systems

11.18 Schüco International

11.19 Skansa

11.20 Trimo

11.21 Tubelite

11.22 YKK AP

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

