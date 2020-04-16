Global Autism Drug Market Advancements, Behaviour, Challenges, Opportunities, Top Companies and Forecast 2020-2026 |Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Saniona, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, Curemark, LLC
Global autism drug market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising awareness about the disorder, increasing prevalence in the market, development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth.
This autism drug market report is structured with the clear understanding of business goals of pharmaceutical industry and needs to bridge the gap by delivering the most appropriate and proper solutions. In addition, autism drug market research report predicts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, segment type & market application. Market study of autism drug report considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
Key Market Players:
The key market players in the global autism drug market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ALLERGAN, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck & Co., Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Saniona, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, Curemark, LLC, Coronis Neurosciences Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Medtronic and others.
Competitive Analysis:
Global autism drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of autism drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers:
- Rising prevalence of autism and pervasive developmental disorder (PDD) is driving the growth of this market
- Rising awareness about autism among the patient population also acts as a market driver
- Increased research and development initiatives and expenditure, is also expected to drive the market growth
- Approvals of various off-label treatment therapies by the Food and Drug Association (FDA) can also enhance the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Stringent regulations and approval procedure by the authorities for the treatment, is also expected to act as a restraint for this market growth
- Inability of penetration in developing areas and awareness in those regions is also expected to restricts the market growth
- Powerless pipeline of drugs for autism disorder also hinders the market growth
Segmentation: Global Autism Drug Market
By Type
- Asperger Syndrome
- Pervasive Developmental Disorder
- Autistic Disorder
By Mechanism of Action
- Antipsychotics
- Anticonvulsants
- Antidepressants
- Stimulants
- Others
Drugs Type
- Risperidone
- Fluoxetine
- Clomipramine
- Methylphenidate
- Phenytoin
- Others
Therapy Type
- Behavioral Therapy
- Occupational Therapy
- Physical Therapy
- Speech Therapy
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Online Pharmacy
- Direct Tenders
- Retailers
- Others
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
