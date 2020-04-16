Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Wheel Coating market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Wheel Coating Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Wheel Coating market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Wheel Coating market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Automotive Wheel Coating market.”

A coating is a covering that is applied to the surface of an object, usually referred to as the substrate. The purpose of applying the coating may be decorative, functional, or both. The coating itself may be an all-over coating, completely covering the substrate, or it may only cover parts of the substrate. An example of all of these types of coating is a product label on many drinks bottles- one side has an all-over functional coating (the adhesive) and the other side has one or more decorative coatings in an appropriate pattern (the printing) to form the words and images.

In terms of application, the global automotive wheel coating market can be seperated into four sub-market: 2-wheel segement, passenger car segement, commercial vehicles segement and heavy commercial vehicles segement. Among them, the passenger car segement holds the biggest market share and is expected to see a CAGR of 3.18% between 2017 and 2025.

The global Automotive Wheel Coating market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Wheel Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Wheel Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzonobel

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Jotun

KCC Corporation

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

The Valspar Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Primers

Basecoat

Clear coat/Topcoat

By Coating Type

Powder

Liquid

By Substrate Type

Aluminium

Steel

Plastic

By Coating Chemical Type

Segment by Application

2-Wheeler

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles/Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580