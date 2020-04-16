Global Benzyl Bromide Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Benzyl Bromide market.

Benzyl bromide is a colorless or pale yellow lachrymatory organic compound. It has a sharp teargas odor. It contains of a benzene substituted with bromomethyl group. Alpha bromo toluene (Benzyl Bromide) can be prepared by bromination of toluene at room temperature. It is miscible with ether, ethanol and it soluble in carbon tetrachloride (CCl4).

Global benzyl bromide market can be expected to exhibit unprecedented growth rates due to increasing the demand for pesticides, paints, pharmaceuticals. It is mainly used in the organic synthesis of alcohols and carboxylic acids. Benzyl bromide is hazardous in nature. However, benzyl bromide highly corrosive and contact can severely irritate and burn the skin. This may hamper the global benzyl bromide market.

North America is anticipated to have a maximum market share in global benzyl bromide market due to presence of chemical industries US and Canada. Asia Pacific follows North America in terms of market share in global benzyl bromide market owing to the upcoming pharmaceutical industries in the region and particularly in countries like China and India. Europe is having a considerable contribution in global benzyl bromide market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity:99%

Purity:98%

Others

Segment by Application

Perfumery

Dyes

Pharmaceuticals

Synthetic Resins

Photographic Chemicals

Plasticizer and Esters

Lachrymator

