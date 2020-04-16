Global Biological Indicators Market To Witness Growth Owing To Changing Standard of Living & Rise In Working Population Till 2025

In 2017, the global Biological Indicators market size was 290 million US$ and it is expected to reach 460 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Biological Indicators market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Biological Indicators market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Biological indicators (BIs), as defined by ANSI/AAMI and ISO, are test systems containing viable microorganisms providing a defined resistance to a specific sterilization process. A biological indicator provides information on whether necessary conditions were met to kill a specified number of microorganisms for a given sterilization process, providing a level of confidence in the process.

North America region is the largest supplier of Biological Indicators, with a production market share nearly 54% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Biological Indicators, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

· 3M

· Getinge Group

· Cantel Medical

· Mesa Laboratories

· Steris

· Fuze Medical

· Matachana

· Hu-Friedy

· Advanced Sterilization

· Bag Health Care

· Terragene

· Andersen

· GKE

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

· United States

· Europe

· China

· Japan

· Southeast Asia

· India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

· Self-Contained Biological Indicator

· Biological Indicator Strip

· Market segment by Application, split into

· Hospital

· Pharma Companies

· Other

The study objectives of this report are:

· To study and forecast the market size of Biological Indicators in global market.

· To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

· To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

· To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

· To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

· To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

· To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

· To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

· To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

· To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biological Indicators are as follows:

· History Year: 2013-2017

· Base Year: 2017

· Estimated Year: 2018

· Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

· Key Stakeholders

· Biological Indicators Manufacturers

· Biological Indicators Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

· Biological Indicators Subcomponent Manufacturers

· Industry Association

· Downstream Vendors

· Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

· Regional and country-level analysis of the Biological Indicators market, by end-use.

· Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

