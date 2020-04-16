Global Body-Worn Cameras Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Body-Worn Cameras market.

Body-worn video cameras are valuable tools that can be used by law enforcement to record traffic stops, arrests, sobriety tests, and interviews. Body-worn video camera systems typically consist of a camera, microphone, battery, and onboard data storage. They are designed to be head-mounted or worn at various locations on the body, depending on the model.

Body worn cameras are primarily used for surveillance purposes by police and special law enforcement agencies. It helps in capturing evidence and recording the real time data. The major driving factor for the growth of body worn camera market is increasing need for accountability and maintenance of a transparent approach during police conduct.

Another major driving factor is that it can be used by military forces for training purposes and also can be used by special law enforcement agencies. Body worn cameras helps to provide evidence in cases of domestic violence. During accidents, it helps in improving evidence collection.

The global Body-Worn Cameras market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3420 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Body-Worn Cameras volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Body-Worn Cameras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

