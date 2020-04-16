Global Cellulose Fiber Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cellulose Fiber market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cellulose Fiber market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Cellulose Fiber market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Cellulose Fiber market.”

Cellulose fibers are fibers made with ether or esters of cellulose, which can be obtained from the bark, wood or leaves of plants, or from a plant-based material. Besides cellulose, these fibers are compound of hemicellulose and lignin, and different percentages of these components are responsible for different mechanical properties observed.

Asia-Pacific dominated the cellulose fiber market in 2014 and accounted for over 68% of the market, by volume and value. Country-wise, China is the top market of cellulose fibers in the world. Europe is the second-largest cellulose fibers market in the world. Cellulose fibers have various applications such as apparel, home textile, industrial, and others. The growth of the market hinges heavily on the developing economies, especially, Asia-Pacific and RoW. China, Japan, and India, especially, stand out as significant emerging markets, given the mass exodus of production activities from developed countries to low-cost Asian countries. The increase in foreign investments and rise in the number of new manufacturing establishments is propelling Asia-Pacific to emerge as the major driver of growth of the global cellulose fibers market.

The global Cellulose Fiber market is valued at 26200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 53200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cellulose Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cellulose Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Cellulose Fibers

Man-Made Cellulose Fibers

Segment by Application

Apparel

Home Textile

Industrial

Others

