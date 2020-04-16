Global Cooling Fabrics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cooling Fabrics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cooling Fabrics Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cooling Fabrics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Cooling Fabrics market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Cooling Fabrics market.”

Major applications in the cooling fabrics market include sports apparel, protective wearing, lifestyle, and others. The sports apparel application dominated the global cooling fabrics market due to the growing sportswear market and the increase in sports and leisure related activities across the world. These factors are also anticipated to drive the cooling fabrics market for sports apparel application in the coming years. The cooling fabrics market has grown considerably in recent years due to the demand from sports & leisure activities sector, changes in lifestyle, and growing concerns for health and wellness.

Based on type, the cooling fabrics market has been segmented into synthetic and natural. The cooling fabrics market was dominated by the synthetic segment due to its increasing demand and usage in across varied industries as these fabrics have more durability than natural cooling fabrics. Easy availability of raw materials used for manufacturing synthetic cooling fabrics is another factor driving the growth of this segment. Innovations in the textile industry and demand for garments that provide long lasting cooling effect are leading to an increase in the demand for synthetic cooling fabrics.

The global Cooling Fabrics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cooling Fabrics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cooling Fabrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coolcore LLC

Invista

Ahlstrom

Nilit

Polartec

Nan Ya Plastics

Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.

Ventex Inc

Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (FTC)

Hexarmor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Synthetic Cooling Fabrics

Natural Cooling Fabrics

Segment by Application

Sports Apparel

Protective Wearing

Lifestyle

Others

