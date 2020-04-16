Global Defense Drones Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Defense Drones market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Defense Drones market.

A defense drone or UAV is an airplane without a pilot on board. Human pilots on the ground control these machines through satellite-powered remote controls, or autonomously through onboard computers. These drones are an essential tool for modern defense forces because of their endurance and versatility, which makes them suitable for intelligence gathering and support roles for military operations. Drones can also be engineered to operate autonomously with onboard instruments with different functionalities, which are controlled and directed by instructors or an analyst operating out of a remote location in real time.

The global defense industry is driven by massive investments in R&D, leading to the development of advanced technologies that enhance endurance, survivability, and functions of UAVs or drones. The rising competition between countries to possess modern and advanced weapons and technologies in the defense sector is expected to drive the growth of the defense drones market.

The Americas accounted for 60% of the global market share during 2015.

The global defense drones market is highly concentrated in countries such as the US and Israel. The manufacturers in the market compete on the basis of price, quality, innovation, service, reputation, distribution, and promotion.

The global Defense Drones market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Defense Drones volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defense Drones market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Israel Aerospace Industries

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Textron

Northrop Grumman

AeroVirnonment

Prox Dynamics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Large

Small

Segment by Application

Air Force

Navy

Marine

Army

