Global Drone Technology in Education Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Drone, more commonly also known as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) refers to devices that are miniature versions of aircraft systems. These devices can be operated without human intervention within the aircraft system. Drones with fixed wings are similar to aircraft. They are simple in structure and are more efficient than the drones with rotary wings. The former proves benefits such as higher speed and long flight duration.

Thermal imaging uses a thermographic camera that detect the extent of radiation, that is beneficial to students studying courses related to photography, and media and entertainment. Integrating thermal imaging or thermography with drones enables these students to take images at night.

The drone technology market in education sector is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several international, regional, and domestic vendors. Owing to the intense competition, the vendors are adopting strategies such as innovative product launches, multi-distribution sales channel, and collaboration with a group of institutions to maintain their sustainability. The introduction of innovative drones and product portfolio expansions will further increase the level of competition among the vendors in this marketspace.

The global Drone Technology in Education market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drone Technology in Education volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drone Technology in Education market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DJI

Draganfly

Extreme Fliers

Parrot

3DR

Action Drone

Pix4D

Skycatch

Skyward A Verizon Company

Syma

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Learning

Security surveillance

Segment by Application

K-12 sector

Higher education sector

