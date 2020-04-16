Global Elastomeric Membrane Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Elastomeric Membrane market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Elastomeric Membrane market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Elastomeric Membrane market.”

On the basis of type, the elastomeric membrane market has been segmented into sheet and liquid applied elastomeric membrane. The market for sheet membrane type of elastomeric membrane is the largest due to its superior performance and increasing demand for flat roofs in non-residential buildings. Sheet membranes such as TPO and EPDM are widely used in the enhancement of energy efficiency of buildings. High demand for green roofing in green buildings is expected to trigger the use of sheet membranes. The liquid applied membrane is the fastest-growing type owing to its seamless installation, convenience associated with its use, and availability of less expensive grade products as compared to sheet membranes.

On the basis of application, the elastomeric membrane market has been segmented into roofs & walls, underground construction, wet areas, and other applications. Roofs & walls is the largest as well as the fastest-growing application in the elastomeric membrane market. High expenditure on non-residential projects involving, commercial, institutional, and office buildings is expected to drive the growth of elastomeric membrane market in flat roofs.

The global Elastomeric Membrane market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Elastomeric Membrane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Elastomeric Membrane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Standard Industries Inc.

Sika

Firestone Building Products Company

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Soprema Group

BASF SE

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Johns Manville

Kemper System

Saint-Gobain

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sheet

Liquid Applied

Segment by Application

Roofs & Walls

Underground Construction

Wet Areas

Others

