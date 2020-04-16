Global Heat Shield Market Research Report, Types, Technology, Application and Region Forecast to 2027|Morgan Advanced Materials, Dana Limited., Tenneco Inc., Autoneum, Lydall, Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG, UGN

Heat shield market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 5.69 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Heat shield market report analyses the growth, which is currently being owed to the focus to improve the quality of the vehicles produced.

The major players covered in the heat shield market report are Morgan Advanced Materials, Dana Limited., Tenneco Inc., Autoneum, Lydall, Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG, UGN, Inc., Thermo-Tec., Zircotec, HAPPICH GmbH, TKG., ISOLITE, HKO Group, Heatshield Products, Inc., ACS Industries, Inc, J&S GmbH Automotive Technology, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand and production of vehicles as well as aircraft, rising preferences towards luxury vehicles, surging need regarding safety in aircraft, automotive and firearms are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the heat shield market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, Surging investment for the development of advanced and technical product will further boost many opportunities that will lead to the growth of heat shield market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Increasing emergence of battery driven vehicle will hamper the growth of the heat shield market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Segmentation:Global Heat Shield Market

By Material Type

(Metallic Heat Shield, Non-Metallic Heat Shield),

End-Use Industry

(Automotive, Aircraft, Defence (Firearm)),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

