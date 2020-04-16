Global Hoist Controller Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hoist Controller market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hoist Controller Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hoist Controller market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Hoist Controller market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Hoist Controller market.”

A Hoist Controller is the controller for a hoist.

The Hoist Controller is used primarily in the context of electrically operated hoists, but it is apparent that the control systems of many 20th century steam hoists also incorporated controllers of significant complexity. Consider the control system of the Quincy Mine No. 2 Hoist. This control system included interlocks to close the throttle valve at the end of trip and to prevent opening the throttle again until the winding engine was reversed. The control system also incorporated a governor to control the speed of the hoist and indicator wheels to show the hoist operator the positions of the skips in the mine shaft. The hoist controllers for modern electric mining hoists have long included such features as automatic starting of the hoist when the weight of coal or ore in the skip reaches a set point, automatic acceleration of the hoist to full speed and automatic deceleration at the end of travel.Hoist controllers need both velocity and absolute position references taken, typically taken from the winding drum of the hoist. Modern hoist controllers replace many of the mechanical analog mechanisms of earlier controllers with digital control systems.

The global Hoist Controller market is valued at 83 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hoist Controller volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hoist Controller market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schneider Electric

Speed-O-Controls

Conductix-Wampfler USA

The Rowland Company

Uesco Cranes

Hoosier Cranervice Company

Demag Cranes & Components Corp.

Eastern Electric Corporation

Magnetek

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electric

Hydraulic

Segment by Application

Handheld

Automatic

