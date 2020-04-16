Global Home Furniture Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Home Furniture market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Home Furniture Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Home Furniture market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Home Furniture market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Home Furniture market.”

Home furniture includes beds and mattresses, tables and table tops, desks, chairs, storage cabinets, sofas, and other furniture that are used to make a house or building a comfortable place to live.

One of the key factors driving the markets growth is the improvement in the residential construction market. The home furniture market will be driven by the growth of the real estate industry until the end of 2023. Women are increasingly joining the workforce and are living independently. It has been observed that around 45% of the working population are women. This fuels the need for service apartments, which in turn, boosts the demand for home furniture in the country. The decline in the women unemployment rates will enable them to own or rent apartments or houses. This will boost the demand for residential construction activities and drive the need for household furniture such as beds and mattresses, storage units, tables and table tops, chairs, sofas, recliners, and other luxury products.

The rising demand for sustainable products from consumers is expected to encourage manufacturers to come up with innovative eco-friendly furniture products. The rising environmental issues will further compel both manufacturers and consumers to adopt eco-friendly or green furniture and keep a check on carbon footprints.

The global Home Furniture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Home Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ashley Furniture HomeStore

La-Z-Boy

IKEA

Williams-Sonoma

Rooms To Go

Mattress Firm

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Living Room Furniture

Bedroom Furniture

Storage Furniture

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

