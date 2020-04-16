Global HVAC Insulation Market 2027:By Technology, Industry Update, Region, Leading Players Saint-Gobain Group, PPG Industries, Inc, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Armacell, Johns Manville., L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A

HVAC insulation market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 31.39 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.70% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. HVAC insulation market report analyses the growth, which is currently being owed to the focus to adopt strict regulations imposed by the government to encourage energy efficiency.

The major players covered in the HVAC insulation market report are Saint-Gobain Group, PPG Industries, Inc, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Armacell, Johns Manville., L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A., GlassRock, Knauf Insulation, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd., Fletcher Insulation, Kingspan Group, Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Company, Paroc Group, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global HVAC Insulation Market Scope and Market Size

HVAC insulation market is segmented on the basis of material type, HVAC lines and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material type, HVAC insulation market is segmented into phenolic foam, flexible elastomeric rubber foam (NBR), extruded polyethylene foam (XPE), polyurathane foam (PUF), stone wool, glass wool, ceramic wool, cellular glass and others.

HVAC insulation market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for HVAC insulation market includes residential, commercial and industrial.

Based on HVAC lines, HVAC insulation market is segmented into cold lines, warm lines and heating lines.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

