Global Hybrid Composite Market Research Report, Types, Technology, Application and Region Forecast to 2027|STRUCTeam Ltd, Composite Materials Italy Srl, KINECO., DEVOLD AMT, PolyOne Corporation, Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., Innegra Technologies

Hybrid composite market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 1678.12 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 16.30% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for lightweight material will create new opportunity for the market.

This hybrid composite market report gives explanation about the different segments of the market analysis which is demanded by today’s businesses. The process of formulating this market report is initiated with the expert advice and the utilization of several steps. Market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors of this hybrid composite market report. Evaluations of CAGR values, market drivers and market restraints aid businesses in deciding several strategies. Moreover, this market report also brings into the focus various strategies that have been used by other key players of the market or chemical and material industry.

The major players covered in the hybrid composite market report are DSM, SGL Carbon, Hexcel Corporation, TEIJIN LIMITED, Exel Group World Wide, PlastiComp, Inc., STRUCTeam Ltd, Composite Materials Italy Srl, KINECO., DEVOLD AMT, PolyOne Corporation, Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., Innegra Technologies, LLC, Quantum Composites, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for energy is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as technological advancement in aerospace industry, rapid industrialization, increasing usage in manufacturing of nacelle & blades, and increasing awareness about the better cost & performance qualities offered by hybrid composites will also drive the hybrid composite demand in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Hybrid Composite Market Scope and Market Size

Hybrid composite market is segmented of the basis of fiber type, resin, end- users, and resin type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of fibre type, the hybrid composite market is segmented into carbon/glass and glass/carbon hybrid composites, aramid (kevlar)/carbon hybrid composites, HMPP/carbon hybrid composites, UHMWPE/carbon hybrid composites and other fiber hybrid composites. Based on resin, the hybrid composite market is segmented into thermoplastic hybrid composite and thermoplastic hybrid composite.



The end- user segment of the hybrid composite market is divided into aerospace & defense, wind energy, automotive & transportation, sporting goods, marine and others.

Resin type segment of the hybrid composite market is segmented into epoxy, polyester, phenolics, polypropylene, polyamide, thermoplastics and others.

