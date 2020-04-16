GLOBAL IN-MEMORY OLAP DATABASE MARKET 2020 BY MANUFACTURERS, COUNTRIES, TYPE AND APPLICATION, FORECAST TO 2023
In-memory OLAP is the method by which analytical data is loaded into memory for live calculations and querying. Because the data is loaded into memory, running queries (or, in OLAP terms, slicing and dicing), can be faster then with traditional relational on-line analytical processing (ROLAP), multidimensional OLAP (MOLAP) and hybrid systems. Since the data resides in the RAM, the system does not need to reach out to a database or a physical file which may further entail additional network operations and disk read/write operations. Furthermore, traditional cubes store pre-calculated data and results which can then be queried. This limits the number of pre-calculated combinations. With RAM-based analytics, these calculations can sometimes be just as quickly generated on the fly.
A number of established and new vendors have come out with in-memory OLAP technologies. While the concept is at least a decade old, it is gaining more acceptance due to cheaper Random Access Memory (RAM) and faster CPU speeds.
Over the next five yearsit is projected that In-memory OLAP Database will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of In-memory OLAP Database market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2325648
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Altibase
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
SAP SE
Exasol
Jedox
Kognitio
Mcobject
MemSQL
MicroStrategy
SAS Institute
Teradata
Terracotta
VoltDB
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Transaction
Reporting
Segmentation by application:
BFSI
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Transportation and Logistics
IT and Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Energy and Utility
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-in-memory-olap-database-market-report-status-and-outlook
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global In-memory OLAP Database market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of In-memory OLAP Database market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global In-memory OLAP Database players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the In-memory OLAP Database with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of In-memory OLAP Database submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2325648
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Info:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email id: [email protected]
- Global CSF Management Market 2020 Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2026 - April 16, 2020
- Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Growth Analysis, Opportunities Forecasts Report till 2026 - April 16, 2020
- Global CFD in Electrical and Electronics Market Growth Analysis and 2026 Forecast - April 16, 2020