Global Industrial Adhesives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

An industrial adhesive is a compound that bonds two similar or different types of materials to form a single unit. It is mainly made from synthetic and natural materials.

The water-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The development of water-based adhesives provides better performance, promotes green economy, and offers a good combination of strength, cost effectiveness, and weight reduction for automobile components.

The Asia-Pacific region led the global industrial adhesives market in 2017. Rapid industrialization and infrastructural developments offer lucrative growth opportunities in the market in this region. High economic growth rate, growth in the manufacturing sector, cheap labor, and global shift of consumption and production capacities from developed markets to emerging markets are additional factors propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific industrial adhesives market.

The global Industrial Adhesives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Arkema

Avery Denison

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Sika

Huntsman

Solvay

BASF

Hitachi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Toyo Polymer

Bostik

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Ashland

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Water-based Adhesives

Solvent-based Adhesives

Hot-Melt Adhesives

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Others

By Material Base

Synthetic

Natural

Segment by Application

Pressure Sensitive Products

Packaging Industry

Construction & Woodworking Industry

Transportation Industry

Others

