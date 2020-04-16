Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Dryers market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Dryers Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Dryers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Industrial Dryers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Dryers market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Dryers market.”

Industrial dryers are used to reduce moisture efficiently from large quantities of bulk materials. The principle involved in drying is the drawing of moisture from the interior of individual particles to the surface. This moisture on the surface is then evaporated. Industrial dryers are constructed depending on the type and quantity of material to be processed.

The direct dryers segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial dryers market in 2017 owing to the steep increase in their usage across several industries owing to their simple functionality and efficiency.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the industrial dryers market in 2017, and is expected to continue its dominance till 2023. China, India, and Japan led the Asia-Pacific industrial dryers market in 2017. The industrial dryers market in China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all countries in the Asia-Pacific region between 2018 and 2023.

The global Industrial Dryers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Dryers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Dryers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thyssenkrupp

Andritz

GEA

Metso

Flsmidth

Buhler

Anivi Ingenieria

Carrier Vibrating Equipment

Comessa

Mitchell Dryers

Thompson Dryer

FEECO International

AVM Systech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product

Direct Dryers

Indirect Dryers

Specialty Dryers

By Type

Rotary Dryers

Fluidized Bed Dryers

Spray Dryers

Flash Dryers

Conveyor Dryers

Drum Dryers

Freeze Dryers

Segment by Application

Food

Pharmaceutical

Fertilizer

Chemicals

Cement

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Industrial Dryers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580