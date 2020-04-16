Global Industrial Dryers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Dryers market.
Industrial dryers are used to reduce moisture efficiently from large quantities of bulk materials. The principle involved in drying is the drawing of moisture from the interior of individual particles to the surface. This moisture on the surface is then evaporated. Industrial dryers are constructed depending on the type and quantity of material to be processed.
The direct dryers segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial dryers market in 2017 owing to the steep increase in their usage across several industries owing to their simple functionality and efficiency.
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the industrial dryers market in 2017, and is expected to continue its dominance till 2023. China, India, and Japan led the Asia-Pacific industrial dryers market in 2017. The industrial dryers market in China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all countries in the Asia-Pacific region between 2018 and 2023.
The global Industrial Dryers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Dryers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Dryers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Thyssenkrupp
Andritz
GEA
Metso
Flsmidth
Buhler
Anivi Ingenieria
Carrier Vibrating Equipment
Comessa
Mitchell Dryers
Thompson Dryer
FEECO International
AVM Systech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product
Direct Dryers
Indirect Dryers
Specialty Dryers
By Type
Rotary Dryers
Fluidized Bed Dryers
Spray Dryers
Flash Dryers
Conveyor Dryers
Drum Dryers
Freeze Dryers
Segment by Application
Food
Pharmaceutical
Fertilizer
Chemicals
Cement
Others
