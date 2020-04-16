Global Infusion Pharmacy Management Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

This report studies the global Infusion Pharmacy Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Infusion Pharmacy Management market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Infusion therapy is prescribed to patient only when patient condition is severe or oral medication are less effective. Infusion Pharmacy includes infusion of antibiotic, antifungal, antiviral, pain management and nutritional drug through needle or catheter. Diseases such as cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorder and pain related disorders are generally treated with infusion medication system. Infusion pharmacy can also be administered in home by providing doorstep services. Home infusion pharmacy management is more costly than hospital infusion pharmacy management because it requires more skilled nursing facilities.

The classification of Infusion Pharmacy Management includes Antibiotics, Antimicrobial, Pain Management, Enteral Nutrition and others, and the proportion of others in 2017 is about 37%, and the market size of pain management grows fast.

Infusion Pharmacy Management is widely used in Hospital & Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Home Care. The most proportion of Infusion Pharmacy Management is used for home care, and the proportion is 49% in 2017.

The South of USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2017. Following The South, the Midwest is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is not intense. BioScrip, BD, Cigna, Option Care, CVS Health, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers.

In 2017, the global Infusion Pharmacy Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

BioScrip

BD

Cigna

Option Care

CVS Health

McKesson

Mediware

OptumRx

Healix

CareCentrix

MedicoRx

Ivenix

ARJ Infusion Services

Brightree

Accredo Health Group

MHA

ContinuumRx

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Antibiotics

Antimicrobial

Pain Management

Enteral Nutrition

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital & Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Infusion Pharmacy Management in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Infusion Pharmacy Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Infusion Pharmacy Management Manufacturers

Infusion Pharmacy Management Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Infusion Pharmacy Management Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Infusion Pharmacy Management market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

