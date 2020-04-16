Global Isostearic Acid Market Industry Trends And Developments 2020-2027|Jarchem Industries Inc., Croda International Plc, Oleon NV, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals., KOKYU ALCOHOL KOGYO CO., LTD., KLK EMMERICH GmbH, UPICHEM.COM

Isostearic acid market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 660.88 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.70% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for personal care products is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the isostearic acid market report are Jarchem Industries Inc., Croda International Plc, Oleon NV, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals., KOKYU ALCOHOL KOGYO CO., LTD., KLK EMMERICH GmbH, UPICHEM.COM., KRATON CORPORATION., Foreverest Resources Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Merck KGaA, SysKem Chemie GmbH, BOC Sciences, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Kraton Corporation, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Isostearic Acid Market Scope and Market Size

Isostearic acid market is segmented of the basis of application and end- users. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on application, the isostearic acid market is segmented into adhesives, coating & paintings, finishing agents, sealants, solvents, surfactants and viscosity adjusters.

On the basis of end- users, the market is segmented into personal care, chemical esters, lubricant & greases and others.

