GLOBAL IT SPENDING IN REMOTE HEALTHCARE DELIVERY MARKET 2020: GROWTH FACTORS, APPLICATIONS, REGIONAL , KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS 2023

With the advent of technology and increased penetration of the Internet worldwide, telehealth and mhealth have emerged as alternatives, especially for treating people in remote areas. Telehealth provides remote delivery of healthcare related services using telecommunication technologies. mHealth is another solution that delivers quality healthcare to remote areas. It leverages mobile devices to address problems of accessibility and affordability.

Telehealth involves the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. It allows long distance patient/clinician contact and care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring and remote admissions. As well as provider distance-learning; meetings, supervision, and presentations between practitioners; online information and health data management and healthcare system integration. mHealth is an abbreviation for mobile health, a term used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. The term is most commonly used in reference to using mobile communication devices, such as mobile phones, tablet computers and PDAs, and wearable devices such as smart watches, for health services, information, and data collection.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337163

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

GE Healthcare

McKesson

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Aerotal Medical Systems

Agfa-Gevaert

AMD Telemedicine

Bosch Healthcare

Cardio Net

Cisco Systems

GlobalMed

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Polycom

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Telehealth

mHealth

Segmentation by application:

Education and Awareness

Helpline

Diagonostic Support

Treatment Support

Disease Surveillance

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-it-spending-in-remote-healthcare-delivery-market-report-status-and-outlook

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IT Spending in Remote Healthcare Delivery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2337163

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]