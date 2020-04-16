GLOBAL K-12 TECHNOLOGY SPEND MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY AND GEOGRAPHY – INSIGHTS, SIZE, SHARE, OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS, AND INDUSTRY FORECAST TILL 2023

Educational technology is the study and ethical practice of facilitating learning and improving performance by creating, using, and managing appropriate technological processes and resources.

E-learning is utilized by public K–12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.

Over the next five years, It is projected that K-12 Technology Spend will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of K-12 Technology Spend market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337493

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Blackboard

Knewton

Microsoft

2U

Aptara

Articulate

Dell

Discovery Communication

Echo360

IBM

Jenzabar

Promethean World

Saba Software

To calculate the market size, considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software

Support

Segmentation by application:

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-k-12-technology-spend-market-report-status-and-outlook

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global K-12 Technology Spend market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of K-12 Technology Spend market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global K-12 Technology Spend players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the K-12 Technology Spend with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of K-12 Technology Spend submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2337493

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]