Global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Large volume parenterals or LVPs (sometimes called large volume injections) are aqueous solutions usually supplied in volumes of at least 100 ml with sizes of 250 ml, 500 ml, 1000 ml, 3000 ml, and 5000 ml most common. Directions usually recommend that large quantities be administered.

Parenteral preparations are sterile, solid dosage form or pyrogen-free liquids, which contain one or more number of active ingredients boxed in single or multi dose containers. They are meant to be administered either by infusion, transplantation or injection in the body.

Parenteral formulations are classified into small and large based on their volume. Small volume parenteral formulations are 100ml or more and can be given as single or multi dose, whereas large volume parenteral preparations are more than 100ml, intended for single use.

The factors driving this market include increasing hospitalization rate and rise in demand for faster, safer and effective administration of drugs. The introduction of single dosage nervous system disorders, oncology and diabetes would provide opportunities for growth of this market.

The global Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ostuka Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Kelun Pharma

Cook Pharmica

Patheon

BAG Healthcare

Southwest Pharmaceutical

Beximco Pharma

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fluid Balance Injections

Therapeutic Injections

Nutritious Injections

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Medical Centers

Others

