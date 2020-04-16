Global Metal Oxide Varistor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Metal Oxide Varistor market.

The Metal Oxide Varistor or MOV is a voltage dependent, nonlinear device that provides excellent transient voltage suppression. The Metal Oxide Varistor is designed to protect various types of electronic devices and semiconductor elements from switching and induced lightning surges.

MOV is the most normally used type of varistor. It is called so as the part is made from a mixture of zinc oxide and the other metal oxides similar to cobalt, manganese, and so on; and is kept intact connecting two electrodes that are basically metal plates. A diode junction is shaped between each boundary of the grain and its instant neighbor. Thus, an MOV is fundamentally an enormous number of diodes that are associated parallel to each other. They are designed to be in the parallel mode as it will have better energy handling ability. However, if the constituent is meant for as long as better voltage score, it is better to connect them in series.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TDK Corporation

General Electric

KEMET Corporation

Dean Technology Inc.

Moda-Innochips Co. Ltd.

MDE Semiconductor Inc.

Centra Science Corp.

Amotech Corp.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Disc metal oxide varistor

Strap metal oxide varistor

Block metal oxide varistor

Ring metal oxide varistor

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive Electronics

Line Voltage Equipment

Wireless Handset Telecommunication

Industrial Power Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Lighting Ballasts

Others

