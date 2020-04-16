Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mobile Phone Accessories market.

This report studies the mobile phone accessories market. Cell phone accessories include any hardware that is not integral to the operation of a mobile smartphone as designed by the manufacturer.

The growth of the market is hindered by the high demand for low-priced accessories. Lack of brand awareness and poor economic conditions in under-developed countries are hampering the growth of the market. The market growth of the mobile phone accessories is also hindered by the presence of intense competition from the local players which offers the competitive prices to the customers due to the low cost. Moreover, the availability of counterfeit mobile phone accessories in the global market and the lower adoption of smartphones in the rural areas are the major factors that are hindering the growth of the market. Pirated products are offered at a fraction of the price of that of original products, with more consumers opting for these products, especially in India and China. Additionally, rural smartphone users are not engaged in the purchase of mobile phone accessories which in turn, is dampening the growth of global mobile phone accessories market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic Corporation

Sennheiser Electronic

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Apple

Bose Corporation

Plantronics

Energizer Holdings

JVC Kenwood Corporation.

BYD Electronic

Philips

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Battery

Headphone/Earphone

Portable Speaker

Charger

Memory Card

Segment by Application

Aftermarket

OEMs

