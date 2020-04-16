Global Motors and Drives in Discrete Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Motors and Drives in Discrete market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Motors and Drives in Discrete Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Motors and Drives in Discrete market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Motors and Drives in Discrete market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Motors and Drives in Discrete market.”

The motors provide special mechanical properties and systems solutions to end-users and have higher efficiency than standard motors. End-users demand custom-made motors for their tasks as a standard electric motor is insufficient in conjunction with a robust application. They are opting for more customized solutions as per their specific requirements. These motors are sophisticated in operations and have enhanced the market opportunities for low voltage motor and drives manufacturers.

The rising production costs and demand for high-quality products at low prices have propelled manufacturers across various discrete industries to design automation solutions that boost productivity in plant operations. This has compelled them to implement highly efficient power transmission motor technologies.

Additionally, several manufacturers are highly concerned about the motor efficiency benchmarks imposed by the US government regarding carbon emission and fuel efficiency. Many industries are replacing old electric motors with certified motors of higher operating efficiency because of these new regulations

The global Motors and Drives in Discrete market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motors and Drives in Discrete volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motors and Drives in Discrete market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Danfoss

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

WEG

Allied Motion Technologies

ARC Systems

Emerson CT

Franklin Electric

Fuji Electric

GE

Huali

KEB

Schneider Electric

Toshiba

Yaskawa.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Motors

Drivers

Segment by Application

Compressors

Elevator and lifts

Conveyor

Fans

Pumps

Others

