Global Neonatal Warming Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Neonatal Warming Equipment market.

Radiant warmer, also known as neonatal warming equipment help provide heat to infants suffering from severe heat loss. Infants have large body surface area as compared to their body volume along with very small volume of fat. Hence, infants body is not capable of maintaining proper body temperature that arouses the need for neonatal warming equipment. Neonatal warming equipment is an open bed, provided with a heat source to warm baby. Source of heat is infrared (IR) radiations that are beamed from quartz heater via parabolic reflector (circular paraboloid shaped reflective surface utilized to project energy).

Thermistor temperature sensors are also incorporated in the equipment to detect the temperature of the equipment and hence help to provide appropriate warming to the neonate. Also, the equipment is designed with audible alarms and large display for temperature set. Height of neonatal warming equipment can be adjusted according to the bed height and also can be swivel to accommodate X-ray units. Neonatal warming equipment are portable in nature and can be transferred from labour room to neonatal intensive care units (NICU).

The global Neonatal Warming Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Neonatal Warming Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neonatal Warming Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dragerwerk

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Phoenix Medical Systems

AVI Healthcare

Natus Medical

Nonin Medical

MTTS

Kay

Ibis Medical

Smiths Medical

Embrace

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Radiation Heating

Electrical Heating

Segment by Application

Clinic

Hospital

Household

Others

