Global Organic Fertilizer Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Organic fertilizers are derived or made from human waste, animal waste or vegetable matter (usually rotten or non-consumable by humans).

Government and environmental policies minimizing wastage and reduction in the consumption of non-biodegradable raw materials has led to an increased production of organic fertilizers. Regulations are also emphasizing more on human safety, so are supporting markets like organic fertilizers to reduce risk to human life and the environment.

Europe is estimated to command the largest region share during the forecast period owing to the increase in consumer willingness to pay for the organic foods, increasing area under cultivation due to farmers preference towards organic cropping owing to favourable pricing of products, and growing demand for agricultural land area under organic cultivation has boosted the organic fertilizers market in the region.

Bio Nature Technology PTE

Fertikal

Multiplex Group

Uniflor

Italpollina

CropAgro

Walts Organic Fertilizer

Biostar Organics

California Organic Fertilizers

Kribhco

National Fertilizers

Biofosfatos do Brasil

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Midwestern Bioag

Sustane Natural Fertilizer

Perfect Blend

Krishak Bharati

Coromandel

Tata Chemicals

Nature Safe

Agrocare Canada

North America

Europe

China

Japan

By Source

Plant

Animal

Mineral

By Form

Dry

Liquid

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

