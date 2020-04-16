Global Petrochemicals Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Petrochemicals market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.
Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Petrochemicals market."
Petrochemicals (also known as petroleum distillates) are chemical products derived from petroleum. Some chemical compounds made from petroleum are also obtained from other fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, or renewable sources such as corn, palm fruit or sugar cane.
Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the petrochemicals having accounted for more than half of the global market size, by volume, in 2017. Among all the countries, China & India dominated the basic polymers market in 2017 in terms of volume, closely followed by Japan. High economic growth rate, rising demand for construction products made up of plastics, growing health awareness applications, improving standards of living and competitive manufacturing costs are the main factors leading to the growth of the market for petrochemicals in this region.
The global Petrochemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Petrochemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Petrochemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
LyondellBasell
BASF
Total
Royal Dutch Shell
Sinopec
DowDupont
Reliance Industries
Sabic
British Petroleum
Chevron Phillips
Formosa Plastics
China National Petroluem Corporation
Exxonmobil
Ineos
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Type
Ethylene
Propylene
Benzene
Butadiene
Xylenes
Toluene
By Polymer
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
Polystyrene (PS)
Polyester (PET)
Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)
Segment by Application
Construction
Packaging
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace
Consumer Goods
Others
