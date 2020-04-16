Global Petrochemicals Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Petrochemicals market.

Petrochemicals (also known as petroleum distillates) are chemical products derived from petroleum. Some chemical compounds made from petroleum are also obtained from other fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, or renewable sources such as corn, palm fruit or sugar cane.

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the petrochemicals having accounted for more than half of the global market size, by volume, in 2017. Among all the countries, China & India dominated the basic polymers market in 2017 in terms of volume, closely followed by Japan. High economic growth rate, rising demand for construction products made up of plastics, growing health awareness applications, improving standards of living and competitive manufacturing costs are the main factors leading to the growth of the market for petrochemicals in this region.

The global Petrochemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Petrochemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Petrochemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LyondellBasell

BASF

Total

Royal Dutch Shell

Sinopec

DowDupont

Reliance Industries

Sabic

British Petroleum

Chevron Phillips

Formosa Plastics

China National Petroluem Corporation

Exxonmobil

Ineos

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Ethylene

Propylene

Benzene

Butadiene

Xylenes

Toluene

By Polymer

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyester (PET)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Segment by Application

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Others

