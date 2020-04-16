Global Precision Forestry Market Size 2020 – Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Worldwide Forecast to 2027

Precision forestry is the activity of planning, conducting forest management activities and operations to improve wood product quality, reduce waste, increases profit, and maintain the quality of the environment. The increasing technological concern and the rising importance of environment standards raise demand for the precision forestry market. Precision forestry is capable of transforming the forestry industry by making it more economical and efficient that propels the growth of precision forestry market.

Within the Precision Forestry market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Precision Forestry market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Caterpillar,Deere & Company,Ecolog,Komatsu Forest,Ponsse,Rottne,Sampo Rosenlew,Tigercat,Topcon Positioning Systems,Treemetrics

The growing adoption of fire detection techniques and automated CTL based technologies. Additionally, the rapid development in harvesting management, silviculture and fire management is raising the demand for the precision forestry market. However, high cost and inadequate awareness about precision forestry are the major restraint for the growth of the precision forestry market. Increasing forestry operations, advance monitoring and surveillance technologies, and increasing government support to adopt the latest forestry techniques are the major factor that is expected to boost the demand for the precision forestry market.

The global precision forestry market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and offering. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as CTL, geospatial, fire detection. On the basis of application the market is segmented silviculture and fire management, harvesting management, inventory and logistics management. On the basis of offering the market is segmented as hardware, software, services.

