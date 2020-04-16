Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels market.”

Pressure Sensitive Tape is an adhesive tape that will stick with application of pressure, without the need for a solvent (such as water) or heat for activation. Pressure-sensitive labels are analogous to a high-tech sticker. They can use paper, film and foil as their primary label materials and can be used with a wide range of inks.Since they dont require any heat, solvent or water to activate, it only takes light or moderate pressure to apply (or stick) them to a product surface. They come on rolls to be peeled off and pressed onto a product using a hand or machine-applied technique.

Pressure Sensitive Tapes and Labels have been experiencing increasing demand due to their ease of application and handling. Their superior bonding properties make them a wide usage in manufacturing industries where they are slowly substituting conventional bonding materials and techniques. The usage of masking and sealing materials along with application in the healthcare industry will augment the global pressure sensitive tapes & labels market during the forecast years.

The global Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels market is valued at 95900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 158600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M

Scapa Group

Berry Global

American Biltrite

DeWAL

Gaska Tape

LINTEC Corporation

MACtac

CCL Industries

Constantia Flexibles

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Papper

Cloth

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Logistics

Automotive and Transportation

General Manufacturing

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580