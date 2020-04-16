Global PU Sole Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2020-2027 Know About Brand Players | The Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro AG, INOAC CORPORATION, Trelleborg AB., CELLULAR MOULDINGS, Rogers Corporation

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on thePU sole Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Dow, Coim Group, Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro AG, INOAC CORPORATION, Trelleborg AB., CELLULAR MOULDINGS, Rogers Corporation, MarvelVinyls, Airysole Footwear Pvt Ltd, B. K. INDUSTRIES, UNISOL INDIA, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

PU sole market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 6.97 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Changing lifestyle of the people is expected to enhance the demand for the PU sole in the market.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for comfortable footwear is expected to enhance the market growth

Rising awareness about the advantages of the PU sole, they provide comfortability, flexibility & durability to user, increasing disposable income, and growing demand for high- end durable footwear

Market Restraints:

Emission of hazardous gases during production of PU sole and increasing environmental concern among population

Segmentation: Global PU Sole Market

By Raw Material

(Methylene Diisocyanate, Toluene Diisocyanate, Polyols),

Application

(Casuals, Boots, Slipper & Sandals, Sports, Formals, Leisure, Work & Safety),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

