Global PU Sole Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2020-2027 Know About Brand Players | The Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro AG, INOAC CORPORATION, Trelleborg AB., CELLULAR MOULDINGS, Rogers Corporation
Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on thePU sole Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Dow, Coim Group, Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro AG, INOAC CORPORATION, Trelleborg AB., CELLULAR MOULDINGS, Rogers Corporation, MarvelVinyls, Airysole Footwear Pvt Ltd, B. K. INDUSTRIES, UNISOL INDIA, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
PU sole market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 6.97 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Changing lifestyle of the people is expected to enhance the demand for the PU sole in the market.
Reasons to Purchase PU Sole Market Report Covered:
- The PU Sole market report analyses how market will progress in the coming years.
- Analyzing several views of the PU Sole market with the benefit of Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Identify the new progresses, PU Sole market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
- Study on the product type that is projected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
- Competitive landscape including the PU Sole market share of major players along with the key strategies known for growth in the past five years
- Complete company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Xyz market players
Market Drivers:
Growing demand for comfortable footwear is expected to enhance the market growth
Rising awareness about the advantages of the PU sole, they provide comfortability, flexibility & durability to user, increasing disposable income, and growing demand for high- end durable footwear
Market Restraints:
Emission of hazardous gases during production of PU sole and increasing environmental concern among population
Segmentation: Global PU Sole Market
By Raw Material
(Methylene Diisocyanate, Toluene Diisocyanate, Polyols),
Application
(Casuals, Boots, Slipper & Sandals, Sports, Formals, Leisure, Work & Safety),
Country
(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Table of Contents:
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
11. Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles
13. Related Reports
