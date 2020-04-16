Global Rear-View Mirror Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rear-View Mirror market.

Rear-view Mirror is a mirror in automobiles, designed to allow the driver to see rearward through the vehicles backlight. It is an important auto part in vehicles for the safety of drivers. The mirror is not ground flat — the front glass surface is at an angle to the back (mirrored) surface. So if you looked at this mirror out of its casing, it would be wedge-shaped with the thicker edge at the top.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the automotive rear-view market during the forecast period. The region has emerged as a major automotive hub with the majority of the market share of vehicle production as well as sales. Almost every major automotive mirror manufacturer is present in the Asia-Pacific region. The demand for automotive mirrors is directly linked to the vehicle production in this region. To cater the growing demand and capitalize on cost efficiencies, the companies involved in the production of rear-view mirrors and their components have started focusing on the Asia-Pacific market. Being the largest market for automobiles, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness the largest demand for automotive rear-view mirrors.

The global Rear-View Mirror market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rear-View Mirror volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rear-View Mirror market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SMR

Magna

Gentex

Ficosa

Murakami Kaimeido

MEKRA Lang

SL Corporation

Ichikoh

Flabeg

Shanghai Lvxiang

Beijing Goldrare

Sichuan Skay-View

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Exterior Mirrors

Interior Mirrors

By Product

Conventional Rear-view Mirror

Smart Rear-view Mirror

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

