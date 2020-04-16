Global Refractories Market 2025:By Technology, Industry Update, Region, Leading Players RHI Magnesita and Saint Gobain S.A. Some of the major players operating in this market are Morgan Advanced Materials, Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd

Global Refractories Market is expected to reach USD 40,007.33 million by 2025 from USD 29,518.47 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major factors driving the market for global refractories market are increasing prevalence for non-metallic minerals industry, growing infrastructure in emerging countries and demand of refractories from iron & steel industry.

On the other hand, the environmental issues due to refractories are hampering the growth of the market.

Vesuvias is going to dominate the global refractories market followed by RHI Magnesita and Saint Gobain S.A. Some of the major players operating in this market are Morgan Advanced Materials, Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd., COORSTEK, INC., Refratechnic, HARBISONWALKER INTERNATIONAL, IMERYS, KROSAKI HARIMA CORPORATION, Vesuvias, IFGL Refractories Ltd., among others.

The form type segment is dominating the global refractories market.

The Castablesegment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.0%in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

The global refractories market is segmented based on alkalinity into three notable segments; acidic & neutral refractories and basic refractories. Acidic & neutral refractories segment is sub segmented into fireclay, silica, alumina, chromite, zirconia and carbon. Basic refractories are further sub segmented into magnesite and dolomite. In 2018, acidic & neutral refractories market is likely to dominate market with 70.9% shares and is estimated to reach USD 28,693.90 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period. The global refractories market is segmented based on form type into three notable segments; bricks, monolithic and others. Monolithic segment is sub segmented into castable, plastic, ramming, patching, coating, refractory mortars and insulating castables. In 2018, the bricks market is estimated to dominate market with 55.4% market share and will collect around USD 21,846.67 million by 2025, rising with a CAGR of 3.8%. However, the monolithic market is growing at the highest CAGR of 4.4% and is estimated to cross USD 15,202.58 million in 2025 from USD 10,868.90 million in 2017. The global refractories market is segmented based on product type into two notable segments; clay and non-clay. Non-clay segment is sub segmented into silica bricks, magnesite bricks, chromite bricks, zirconia bricks and others. Clay segment is sub segmented into fire clay, high alumina and insulating. In 2018, the clay market is estimated to dominate market with 60.7% shares and will collect around USD 24,785.97 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 4.3%. The global refractories market is segmented based on fusion temperature into three notable segments; Normal Refractory (1580-1780°C), High Refractory (1780-2000 °C) and Super Refractory (>2000 °C). In 2018, the normal refractory (1580-1780°C) market is estimated to dominate market with 51.1% shares and will collect around USD 21,013.37 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 4.4%. The global refractories market is segmented based on end user into six notable segments; iron & steel, cement & lime, energy & chemicals, glass, non-ferrous metal and others. In 2018, the iron & steel market is estimated to dominate market with 79.3% shares and will collect around USD 32,142.94 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 4.2%.



