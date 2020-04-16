Global Smart Baby Thermometers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Baby Thermometers market.

A smart baby thermometer is a device that helps in monitoring the babys temperature using a smartphone or an internet-connected device. Parents can constantly monitor the babys temperature in real time and receive alerts when their temperatures begin to rise or reach unsafe levels.

The offline distribution channel includes specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, department stores, and convenience stores, direct-to-consumer channels, and dealers and distributors. Prominent players prefer to sell their products through specialty stores because these stores offer a wide product assortment and a high degree of product visibility. The smart baby thermometers market will witness growth in the offline distribution segment because these stores enable consumers to evaluate products prior to buying.

The purchase volume of smart baby ear thermometers is high among consumers because these thermometers are characterized by high operational speed, ease of use, and accuracy. The adoption of smart baby ear thermometers is high in hospitals because these instruments offer a real-time guidance and aids in tracking the health history of the whole family. This in turn, will boost the growth of the smart thermometer market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Braun

Koninklijke Philips

Feversmart

IProven

Kinsa

B&B Trends

Dr. Madre

Fridababy

ICare (ICL)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Smart Baby Ear Thermometer

Smart Baby Infrared Thermometer

Segment by Application

Online Distribution Channels

Offline Distribution Channels

