Global Smartphone Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Smartphones have become a basic necessity and an integral part of the lives of almost all individuals worldwide. A smartphone is a mobile phone that functions like a computer. It typically has a touchscreen interface, Internet access, and an OS that can run application software or apps that are integrated with other devices and sensors to provide users information on a real-time basis. Smartphones can be used to perform applications, including making calls, instant messaging, taking pictures and videos, browsing the Internet, carrying out financial transactions, creating presentations, and analyzing data.

The USD 200-500 price segment accounted for the major smartphone market share. Factors such as the availability of smartphones with high quality and performance on par with the flagship smartphones will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. The increasing preference for smartphones in this segment and the growing investments of smartphone OEMs in this price segment will also boost the market segments growth in this global market.

According to this smartphone market industry research, the Android segment accounted for the maximum share of the smartphone market during 2017.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple

Samsung

Huawei

OPPO

Vivo

Xiaomi

Lenovo

LG Electronics

Sony

ZTE

ASUSTeK Computer

BlackBerry

Gionee Communication Equipment

Google

Micromax

Microsoft

Nokia

OnePlus

Panasonic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Android

iOS

Windows Phone

Segment by Application

Children

Adults

The Old

