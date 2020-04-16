Global Smoking Cessation Products Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smoking Cessation Products market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smoking Cessation Products Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smoking Cessation Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Smoking Cessation Products market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Smoking Cessation Products market.”

Smoking cessation products such as NRTs and e-cigarettes have proved useful in reducing the numbers of smokers worldwide. They can also be used to reduce smoking. A substantial number of smokers are now either quitting or trying to reduce smoking. This is because of increased awareness about the adverse effects of smoking; it is associated with a number of health hazards that can eventually lead to death. This is encouraging people to adopt smoking cessation products. Public awareness programs help create awareness about the hazards of smoking, and also the availability of products that help quit smoking.

The e-cigarettes segment dominated the market, with a market share of over 60%.

Americas accounted for almost 42% of the market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period. The decline in smokers population due to rising health consciousness and the increased preference for the use of e-cigarettes and nicotine replacement therapy products are the primary drivers for the market growth in this region.

The global Smoking Cessation Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smoking Cessation Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smoking Cessation Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GSK

Pfizer

Kimree Technology

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Imperial Tobacco

Reynolds American

British American Tobacco (BAT)

Dr. Reddys Laboratories

The Harvard Drug Group

Perrigo Company

Fontem Ventures

Smoke Away

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Smoking Cessation Drugs

Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRTs)

E-Cigarettes

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

