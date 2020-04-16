Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) market.”

SLES is an anionic surfactant that exhibits excellent wettability, solubility, foaming ability, and emulsifying property. It is extensively used in detergents and cleaners, personal care products, agrochemicals, antimicrobial, and medical chemicals.

The demand for detergents and cleaners and sodium lauryl ether sulfate is increasing due to the growing awareness regarding the chronic diseases resulting from unhygienic environment. In addition, the positive attitude toward cleanliness will drive the growth prospects for the sodium lauryl ether sulfate (SLES) market in the forthcoming years.

The adoption of sodium lauryl ether sulfate is high in the APAC region due to the rising middle-class-household, growing population, the growth of the personal care and cosmetics industries, and rapid industrialization. China, India, Japan, and Indonesia are the major contributors towards the SLES market in APAC. The market is estimated to grow in the region until the end of 2023 due to the easy availability of materials, cost-effective manpower, and ease of production.

The global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DowDuPont

Evonik

Huntsman International

Solvay

Clariant Corporation

Kao Corporation

Stepan

Croda International

Taiwan NJC Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cosmetic Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Detergents and Cleaners

Personal Care Products

Agrochemicals

Medical Chemicals

Other

