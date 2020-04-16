Global Spine Implants Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Spine Implants market.

Spinal implants help correct the deformities of the spine, facilitate bone fusion, and strengthen and stabilize the spine. Conditions such as chronic pain due to degenerative disc diseases (DDDs) and fractures in the spine caused by trauma or osteoporosis can be treated through surgeries that involve the implantation of spinal implants for bone fusion. Spondylolisthesis, scoliosis, disc herniation, and spinal stenosis are some of the other spinal disorders. Spinal implants are composed of metals such as titanium, titanium alloy, and stainless steel or bio-absorbable materials.

In terms of geography, the Americas led the global spinal implants market and is likely to reach more than USD 12 billion by 2025. Countries such as the US and Canada have advanced infrastructure-based medical facilities, making them the highest revenue contributors in the region. As the volume of these surgeries is increasing at a rapid pace, the vendors are coming up with spinal implants that are easy to use and insert. Also, the vast acceptance of MI spine surgeries is anticipated to drive this markets growth in the Americas.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DePuy Synthes

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

NuVasive

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Accel Spine

Aesculap

Globus Medical

Alphatec Holdings

Orthofix International

Amedica

Apollo Spine

K2M Group Holdings

RTI Surgical

Centinel Spine

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Titanium Alloy

Stainless Steel

Bio-absorbable Materials

Other

Segment by Application

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

