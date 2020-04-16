Global Sports Medicine Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sports Medicine Devices market.

Sports medicine is a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention and treatment of injuries incurred during sports activities, exercises or physical fitness training. Sports medicine devices therefore, include a wide range of products utilized for the prevention, recovery and cure of injuries related to the above physical activities. These injuries consist of fractures, sprains, soft tissue damage, joint dislocation, strain and musculoskeletal injuries.

Rise in technological advances and growing importance of sports activities among the young as well as the older population as well as focus on developing cost-conscious treatment methods currently form major drivers for the growth of this market. Demand for arthroscopic procedures is expected to grow in the near future owing to the increase in geriatric population and sports injuries across the globe. A rise in disposable incomes in developing countries has boosted the confidence of OEMs towards these regions. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies in developed countries are expected to have negative impact on the market growth across the globe.

The global Sports Medicine Devices market is valued at 6870 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Medicine Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Medicine Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Orthopedic Products

Support & Recovery Products

Body Repair & Reconstruction

Body Evaluation and Monitoring

Segment by Application

Hand-Wrist

Shoulders

Ankle-Foot

Knee

Back-Spine

