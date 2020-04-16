Global Territorial Border and Coastal Surveillance System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Territorial Border and Coastal Surveillance System market.

Global Territorial Border and Coastal Surveillance System Market Research Report 2019

Internal and external security threats, such as terrorism, civil unrest, illegal border infiltration, piracy, drug trafficking, and critical infrastructure demolition, urge countries to focus on fortifying maritime and border security.

The intensification of maritime disputes among countries is one of the primary growth factors for this market. The increase in maritime disputes among nations has resulted in the rising focusing on the development of surveillance systems capabilities. There is a rising need for highly-advanced naval vessels with superior surveillance capabilities. Major and long-standing military and territory disputes between nations results in the strengthening of naval forces and the establishment of maritime bases across the territorial waters. Consequently, the navies of respective countries are developing and inducting improved SONAR systems to boost their surveillance capabilities.

The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecasted period. This is mainly due to the increasing investment towards the security of borders and the need to upgrade the surveillance systems on warships.

The global Territorial Border and Coastal Surveillance System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Territorial Border and Coastal Surveillance System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Territorial Border and Coastal Surveillance System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Elbit Systems

FLIR Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Thales

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Territorial Border Surveillance System

Coastal Surveillance System

Segment by Application

Land

Air

Naval

