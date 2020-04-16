Global Uterine Fibroids Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG; Richard Wolf GmbH; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; AbbVie Inc.; Bayer AG; Acessa Health; Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Global uterine fibroids market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of largely unsatisfied patient base without the availability of any effective treatment methods.

As uterine fibroids market report has precise and accurate analysis of market trends, future developments, market segments and competitive analysis which suits the needs of all sizes of businesses in the healthcare industry. This uterine fibroids market research report involves a key data and information about the market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers and competitors, restraints, brand positioning, and customer behaviour, which is of utmost importance when it comes to achieving a success in the competitive marketplace. This market report encompasses many vital parameters about market analysis which can be used for your business.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global uterine fibroids market are Boston Scientific Corporation; CooperSurgical Inc.; General Electric Company; KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG; Richard Wolf GmbH; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; AbbVie Inc.; Bayer AG; Acessa Health; Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Pfizer Inc.; COOK; Hologic, Inc.; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that they had submitted a “New Drug Application” with the U.S. FDA for their investigational, oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist “elagolix” being developed in collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to manage the heavy menstrual bleeding related to uterine fibroids in women. The NDA has been submitted with the help of positive data accumulated from the Phase III trial results helping conclusively evaluate the safety and efficacy of the therapeutic

In October 2018, U.S. FDA announced that they had granted 510(k) clearance for Accessa Health’s “ProVu System”, a device designed for the treatment of women suffering from symptomatic uterine fibroids who are unwilling to undergo hysterectomy. The device is based on a combination of radiofrequency ablation, ultrasound visualization and guidance mapping for isolation and ablation of fibroid

Competitive Analysis:

Global uterine fibroids market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of uterine fibroids market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing levels of female population base globally which is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing awareness programs being organized by the authorities to inform the population regarding the availability of various therapeutics for different female disorders is driving the market growth

Rising levels of expenditure being incurred to advance the healthcare services and facilities globally; this factor is also expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing innovations in technology and advancements of various medicines resulting in enhanced treatment methods and focus on development of effective drugs also boosts the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack in the availability of approved treatment procedures and therapeutics is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Growing concerns amongst the population regarding the recent black box warnings presented by the U.S. FDA regarding the usage of certain drugs restricts the market growth

High levels of financial costs associated with the development of medical devices and therapeutics for the treatment of uterine fibroids; this factor is expected to restrict the market growth

Highlight points of the report:

1. CAGR values in the Global uterine fibroids market for the forecast period

2. Key trends in the market place

3. Global uterine fibroids market Major players and brands

4. Drivers and restrains of the market

5. Competitive landscape

6. Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

