Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market 2020 Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Trends, Technology Advancement, Top Companies and Forecast to 2023

A video management system, also known as video management software or a video management server, is a component of a security camera system.

Among verticals, the government agencies are expected to continue to dominate the Video Management Software Market over the forecast period, due to the extensive adoption of video surveillance systems in this sector.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Video Management Software (VMS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Video Management Software (VMS) market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Video Management Software (VMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Analog-based VMS

IP-based VMS

Segmentation by application:

Government

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing and automotive

Transportation and logistics

Education

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Axxonsoft

Milestone Systems

On-Net Surveillance Systems

Exacq Technologies

3VR

Verint Systems

Genetec

March

Wavestore

Einfochips

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Video Management Software (VMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Video Management Software (VMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Video Management Software (VMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Video Management Software (VMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Video Management Software (VMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Analog-based VMS

2.2.2 IP-based VMS

2.3 Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Video Management Software (VMS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Government

2.4.2 Healthcare and life sciences

2.4.3 Manufacturing and automotive

2.4.4 Transportation and logistics

2.4.5 Education

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Video Management Software (VMS) by Players

3.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Video Management Software (VMS) by Regions

4.1 Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Video Management Software (VMS) by Countries

7.2 Europe Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Video Management Software (VMS) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Video Management Software (VMS) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Axxonsoft

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Product Offered

11.1.3 Axxonsoft Video Management Software (VMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Axxonsoft News

11.2 Milestone Systems

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Product Offered

11.2.3 Milestone Systems Video Management Software (VMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Milestone Systems News

11.3 On-Net Surveillance Systems

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Product Offered

11.3.3 On-Net Surveillance Systems Video Management Software (VMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 On-Net Surveillance Systems News

11.4 Exacq Technologies

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Product Offered

11.4.3 Exacq Technologies Video Management Software (VMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Exacq Technologies News

11.5 3VR

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Product Offered

11.5.3 3VR Video Management Software (VMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 3VR News

11.6 Verint Systems

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Product Offered

11.6.3 Verint Systems Video Management Software (VMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Verint Systems News

11.7 Genetec

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Product Offered

11.7.3 Genetec Video Management Software (VMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Genetec News

11.8 March

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Product Offered

11.8.3 March Video Management Software (VMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 March News

11.9 Wavestore

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Product Offered

11.9.3 Wavestore Video Management Software (VMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Wavestore News

11.10 Einfochips

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Video Management Software (VMS) Product Offered

11.10.3 Einfochips Video Management Software (VMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Einfochips News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

