Global Wound Dressings Market Rising Trends and Technology Advancement By 2026|ConvaTec Inc. (UK), Coloplast Pty Ltd (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Derma Sciences Inc. (US)

Global Wound Dressings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.49 billion to an estimated value of USD 14.81 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some of the major players operating in global wound dressings market are KCI Licensing, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Alliqua.com (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Inc. (UK), Coloplast Pty Ltd (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Derma Sciences Inc. (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), MiMedx (US), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Human Biosciences (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Systagenix (US), Genzyme Corporation (US) and Beiersdorf AG (Germany) among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Smith and Nephew launched a single use NPWT device, PICO 7 in Europe which will help in attracting the hard to heal patients.

In 2016, Organogenesis launched a wound care medical device, PuraPly which is composed of a collagen sheet coated with 0.1% polyhexmethylenebiguanide hydrochloride, covers a wide range of acute and chronic wounds including pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers has named one of the “Top 10 Innovations in Podiatry”. It will capture a significant amount of global wound dressings market

Competitive Analysis:

Global wound dressings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wound dressings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Wound Dressings Market

By Product

Advanced Wound Dressings Foam dressings Hydrocolloids Hydrofiber Film dressings Alginates Collagen dressings Hydrogels dressings Wound contact layers Super absorbent dressings

Traditional Wound Dressings Surgical tapes Anti-infective dressings Dry dressings.

By Type Anti-microbial Non Anti-microbial

By Wound Type Surgical wounds Burns Diabetic foot ulcers Pressure ulcers Venous ulcers Trauma Chronic wounds

By End-Users Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory surgical centers.

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



