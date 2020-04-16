Green Fluorescent Protein Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players Sino Biological Inc, General Electric, AnaSpec, Inc. and Takara Bio Inc among others.

You are here

Green Fluorescent Protein Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players

Global green fluorescent protein market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.Extensively use of green fluorescent protein in biology, medicine and research is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Green Fluorescent Protein market research report bestows with the strength to any kind of business whether it is large, medium or small for surviving and succeeding in the market. Green Fluorescent Protein market report comprises of data that can be very much essential when it is about dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also studies the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global green fluorescent protein market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Biocompare,

Merck KGaA,

Novus Biologicals,

COSMO BIO co.,ltd,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Sino Biological Inc,

General Electric,

AnaSpec, Inc. and Takara Bio Inc among others.

Key Development in the Market:

  • In August 2016, Microbiologics, Inc. announced the launch of their UV-BioTAG which is a line of bacterial reference strains containing green fluorescent protein (GFP) markers. They are specially designed for the quality testing in food safety laboratories. The UV-BioTAG cultures visibly fluoresce under ultraviolet (UV) light so that they can be imposed easily from natural blots

Competitive Analysis:

Global green fluorescent protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of green fluorescent protein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Green Fluorescent Protein Market

By Types

  • dsRed
  • eqFP611
  • Dronpa
  • TagRFPs
  • KFP
  • EosFP/IrisFP
  • Dendra

By Application

  • Transcription Reporter
  • Förster Resonance Energy Transfer
  • Split EGFP
  • Biosensors
  • Cell Marking and Cell Selection
  • Fluorescence
  • Purification

By Geography

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

  • The stable and non-toxic nature of the green fluorescent protein is driving the growth of this market
  • Fusion of green fluorescent protein to other proteins does not alter their functions of locations which is driving the growth of this market
  • Significant advantage such as maintenance of fluorescence even after fixation with liquid is a driver for this market
  • Increasing awareness about the wide application of green fluorescent protein is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

  • Green fluorescent protein causes background autofluroesnce problem which is restraining the market growth
  • There is no opportunity for amplification as green fluorescent protein do not have associated enzymatic activity

