High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Worth US$ 11,198.78 Mn in 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘High-flow nasal cannula to 2027-Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Application and End User.’ The global High-flow nasal cannula market is anticipated to reach US$ 11,198.78 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,390.74 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global high-flow nasal cannula market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global high-flow nasal cannula market, based on the component, is segmented into air oxygen blender, nasal cannula, heated inspiratory circuit, active humidifier. The application segment is segmented into bronchiectasis, acute respiratory failure, acute heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The end user segment is segmented into ambulatory care centers, hospitals, and long-term care centers. In 2018, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) accounted for the largest market share in the global high-flow nasal cannula market by application. High-flow nasal cannula is preferred widely among the patients with COPD as it offers ease in breathing and helps in better management of the disease. Moreover, a rise in the cases of COPD has been witnessed over the years, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Request sample at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002292/

The market for high-flow nasal cannula is expected to grow, owing to factors such as growing incidences of asthma and COPD across the globe and growing geriatric population in high-flow nasal cannula products. Moreover, emerging markets in Asia pacific region are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

Leading companies operating in the high-flow nasal cannula market are Great Group Medical Co., Ltd., Salter Labs, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited, TNI Medical AG, MEK-ICS Co., Ltd. Flexi Care Medical Limited, Vapotherm, Teleflex Incorporated, Resmed, Inc., Hamilton Medical among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the High-flow nasal cannula market. For instance, in March 2019, ResMed completed the acquisition of HB Healthcare (HBH) to help millions of South Koreans living with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory conditions.

The report segments Global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market as follows:

Global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Component

Air Oxygen Blender

Nasal Cannula

Heated Inspiratory Circuit

Active Humidifier

Global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Application

Bronchiectasis

Acute Respiratory Failure

Acute Heart Failure

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By End User

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals

Long-term Care Centers

Global High-flow nasal cannula Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002292/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]