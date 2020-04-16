High-Temperature Gaskets‎‎‎‎ Market-Industry Analysis with Types, Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Growth, Top Companies, Development Status and Forecasts 2020-2025

Global High-Temperature Gaskets Market 2020 Industry valued approximately USD 20.4 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are severe leakage regulations implemented by the EPA to restrain damage to the environment, extensive applications in different end-use industries, growing consumption of PTFE gaskets, and rising need from oil & gas production-related facilities. Gasket is a compressible material or combination of materials used to provide a robust seal between two stationary parts and to compensate for the imperfection between the mating surfaces to be sealed. High temperature gaskets are used where the application temperature exceeds 700°C.

Global High-Temperature Gaskets Market to reach USD 31.8 billion by 2025. The regional analysis of Global High-Temperature Gaskets Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries like India, China and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Material:

Graphite

Fluorosilicone

Fiber Glass

Ceramic

Mica

Teflon

Silicon

Stainless Steel & Alloy

UHT Liquid Gasket Materials

By Product:

Metallic

Semi-Metallic

Non-Metallic

UHT Liquid Gaskets

By Design:

Spiral Wound

Kammprofile

Double-jacketed

Fishbone

Others

By Application:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing

Primary Metals

Transportation

Others

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary Methodology and Scope Global High-Temperature Gaskets Market — Market Overview Global High-Temperature Gaskets Market — Industry Trends

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Current Technologies in High-Temperature Gaskets Market

4.3. Emerging Technology Trends in High-Temperature Gaskets Market

4.4. Patent Registrations and Innovations

4.5. Regulatory Trends in High-Temperature Gaskets Market

Global High-Temperature Gaskets Market — Product Type Outlook Global High-Temperature Gaskets Market — Distribution Channel Outlook Global High-Temperature Gaskets Market — By Regional Outlook Competitive Landscape & Company Profile

