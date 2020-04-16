Industrial Ethernet Market to Witness Widespread Expansion CAGR of 7.2% During 2020–2023 Major Players- Belden, Siemens, Moxa, Phoenix Contact, Red Lion Controls, Cisco, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Beckhoff automation, Westermo and Kyland
Industrial Ethernet Market 2018 Industry research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The Industrial Ethernet Industry research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Industrial Ethernet in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
Industrial Ethernet is Industrial Ethernet is the use of Ethernet in an industrial environment with protocols that provide determinism and real-time control. Protocols for Industrial Ethernet include Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP/IP, POWERLINK, Other.
Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:
Belden
Siemens
Moxa
Phoenix Contact
Red Lion Controls
Cisco
Schneider Electric
Rockwell Automation
Beckhoff automation
Westermo
Kyland
WAGO Corporation
Advantech
Transcend
…
The global Industrial Ethernet market is valued at 1770 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2670 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2017 and 2023.
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Ethemet/IP
PROFINET
EtherCAT
Mobbus TCP/IP
POWERLINK
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Electric Power
Transportation
Oil & Gas
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Industrial Ethernet market.
Chapter 1: Describe Industrial Ethernet Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.
Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Industrial Ethernet, with sales, revenue, and price of Industrial Ethernet, in 2015 and 2017.
Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.
Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Industrial Ethernet, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.
Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.
Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Industrial Ethernet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Industrial Ethernet sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.
